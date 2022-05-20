Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.79

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $18.88. Smiths Group shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 10,998 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.48) to GBX 1,620 ($19.97) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88) in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

