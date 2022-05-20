Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.79.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,873. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average of $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

