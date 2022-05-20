Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 65,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,398,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Sonos alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.