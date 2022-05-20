SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

SSB stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

