SP Plus’ (SP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SP opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $726.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

