Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 161600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
Featured Articles
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.