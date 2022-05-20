SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.01

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and traded as low as $56.20. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 31,422 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,539,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.