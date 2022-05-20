Sperax 1-Day Volume Hits $1.52 Million (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Sperax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sperax has traded down 9% against the dollar. Sperax has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sperax alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,223.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.23 or 0.06721333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00235083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00659910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00610764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00069250 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

Sperax (CRYPTO:SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,987,901,390 coins and its circulating supply is 863,236,067 coins. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sperax’s official website is sperax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

