Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Shares of SRAD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.