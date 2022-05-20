Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Sprout Social worth $44,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,888.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,019. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 789,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,303. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

