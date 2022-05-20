Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Square worth $48,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 63.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Square by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Square by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

Shares of Square stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -580.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,624. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.