StableXSwap (STAX) Hits Market Cap of $6.56 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $16.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,183.69 or 0.99885535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.