STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $6,798.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

