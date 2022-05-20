STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STEP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$338.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

