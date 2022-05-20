stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,061.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.29 or 0.07014112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00510780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,497.71 or 1.76261370 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.