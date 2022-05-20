StockNews.com Downgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.