StockNews.com Lowers Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of CNS opened at $71.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

