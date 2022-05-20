StockNews.com Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

