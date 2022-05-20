StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amgen to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $244.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

