Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

