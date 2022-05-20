Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

