Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
NASDAQ:STRT opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
