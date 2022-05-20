Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 958 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

