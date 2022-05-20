Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

