Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 7,894 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 1,529,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,168,830. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

