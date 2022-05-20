Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $11.03 on Friday, hitting $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,075. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.05.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

