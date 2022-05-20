Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,955,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,190. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

