Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,719,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,335. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

