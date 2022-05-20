Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

