Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $686,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.83. The company had a trading volume of 861,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

