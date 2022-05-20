Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,738,000.

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $81.65. 3,087,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

