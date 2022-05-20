Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sumo Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

