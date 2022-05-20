Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.63-8.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,352. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.27. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $238.50 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

