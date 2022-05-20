Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $300.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.27. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $238.50 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

