Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.63-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $238.50 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

