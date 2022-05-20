Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of TTWO opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

