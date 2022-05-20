Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $239.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $294.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.42.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $152.76. 178,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.