TD Securities Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

