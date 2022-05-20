TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $119.60

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.60 and last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 70672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.