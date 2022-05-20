Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.23 ($0.24) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

