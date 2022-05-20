Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $390.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $374.65 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

