Terry Grayson-Caprio Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.