Terry Grayson-Caprio Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SFST opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.
