Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.75 ($3.93).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 255.10 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.86. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

