Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,313. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

