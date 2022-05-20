The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

Shares of EL stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.