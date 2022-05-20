The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.51. 62,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,475. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.63 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.90 and a 200 day moving average of $351.22.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

