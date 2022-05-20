The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 2.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of J. M. Smucker worth $139,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,853. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

