The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $113.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.28 million and the lowest is $113.00 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $110.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $459.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 million, a PE ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 185,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

