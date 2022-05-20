The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,441 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $168.24. 1,943,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,274. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

