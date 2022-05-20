The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $103.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,696. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

