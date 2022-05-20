The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.00% of Wendy’s worth $158,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 20.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

